Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,652 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $116,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. 207,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,231. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.