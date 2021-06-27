Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.