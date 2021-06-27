Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $784,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 140,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,588. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

