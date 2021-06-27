Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. 1,465,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,429. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

