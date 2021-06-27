ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $69.00 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

