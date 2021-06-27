SFL (NYSE:SFL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

