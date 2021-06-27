SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,449 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 193.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

