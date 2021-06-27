SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 65,770 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 313.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of Turning Point Brands worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $820.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.