SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

