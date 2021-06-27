SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

