SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fastenal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

