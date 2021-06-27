SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 296.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MSCI by 30.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $531.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $323.50 and a one year high of $535.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

