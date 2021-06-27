SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,878 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

