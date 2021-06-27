SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,692 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

