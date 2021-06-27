Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SCBGF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. Sig Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Sig Combibloc Group Company Profile

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sig Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sig Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.