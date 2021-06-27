Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

