Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Shares Down 1.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

