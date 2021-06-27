Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

