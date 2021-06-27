Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVKEF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.