Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Coverage Initiated at Pareto Securities

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVKEF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.