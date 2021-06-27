Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

