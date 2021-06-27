SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,860 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of SmileDirectClub worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

SDC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

