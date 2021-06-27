Smith Moore & CO. Has $404,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,703,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,855,000 after purchasing an additional 602,678 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

