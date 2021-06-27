Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 7,343 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

