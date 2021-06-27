Smith Moore & CO. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

