Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

