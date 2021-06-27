Smith Moore & CO. Sells 35 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

NYSE:TMO opened at $492.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $348.26 and a one year high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

