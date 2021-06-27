Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADERU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADERU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.