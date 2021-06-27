Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.05). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,606.50 ($20.99), with a volume of 391,059 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,586.55.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

