Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

