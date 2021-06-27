Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. Sells 3,032 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $78,650.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,363 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $87,505.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44.

CONN stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $763.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

