Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.03). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGL opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

