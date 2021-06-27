Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.