Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.86. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 3,657 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

