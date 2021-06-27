South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 16,278 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

