South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.