South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.16. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

