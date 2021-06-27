South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

