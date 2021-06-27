South Dakota Investment Council Invests $2.56 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Carter’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.49. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.