South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 6,055 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.90. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

