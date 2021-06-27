South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $228.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

