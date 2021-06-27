South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

