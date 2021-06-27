SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.49

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4884 per share on Sunday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

