SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.