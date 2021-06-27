Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031405 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00191487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00032489 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.