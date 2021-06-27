Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 260.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.