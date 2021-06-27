Squarespace, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) quiet period will end on Monday, June 28th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During Squarespace’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
SQSP stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.