St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

SMP stock opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. St. Modwen Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 511.46.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

