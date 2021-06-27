STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
