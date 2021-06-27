Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 470.70 ($6.15). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 469.20 ($6.13), with a volume of 3,709,701 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

The firm has a market cap of £14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.92.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

