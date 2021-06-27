State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 622,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 2,350,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

